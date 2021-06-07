More than 60 dogs rescued from Prescott home after complaints of 'strong odors of feces'

More than 60 dogs have been rescued from a home in Prescott after residents complained of barking dogs and a strong odor of feces, city officials said.

Owners told animal control officers that they were overwhelmed by the amount of dogs they had on the property, and that they wished to surrender some of them.

A total of 62 small-breed dogs were removed from the property and taken to the Yavapai Humane Society, where they will be placed up for adoption.

All of the dogs were found to be healthy, and there are no criminal charges pending.

Some of the small dogs rescued by a Prescott animal control officer.

