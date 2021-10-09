More than a year later, Phoenix woman's murder remains a mystery

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on the murder of a young woman in Phoenix more than a year ago.

On Jan. 16, 2020, Jaelynn Alston's body was found by a cleaning crew inside of an apartment near 43rd Avenue and Indian School.

Her body had extensive injuries and had likely been dead for several days, police said.

No suspect information was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

