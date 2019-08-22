Mug Shot Gallery - August 2019

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

Investigators say Brian Stanley wrapped a teenage boy in plastic wrap, covered his eyes and mouth with masking tape and left him in a church's janitorial room alone for an hour before letting him go. Read more.

As the murder trial for Joseph Oberhansley, 38, began, prosecutors went into grizzly details recounting the stalking, rape and murder of Oberhansley’s girlfriend just before Oberhansley allegedly cut open her chest and ate her heart and brain. Read more.

Police arrested John Linartz, Charles Ardito, Richard Butler, Daniel Dobbins, ranging in age between 62 and 85 who were allegedly engaged in sexual activity at a park. Read more.

Men arriving at a home with the expectation of meeting a woman were instead beaten, robbed and even tortured, police say. Four suspects, Carina Bailon, Melissa Long, Thomas Nolasco and Joshua Rodriguez have been arrested and a warrant is out for a fifth suspect. Read more.

Jennifer Vaughn was arrested for allegedly pouring scalding water on a 2-year-old girl’s feet because she said she was having “a bad day,” according to the family and officials. Read more.

Police say a confrontation over topless sunbathing on a beach in front of a child ended with Anna Lee Halderman's arrest. Read more.

Arthur Hernandez is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl at a church. Read more.

Rendi Renee Kurtz was arrested after police say she was found passed out in a car's driver's seat with her child in the backseat. Read more.

Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo is accused of beating a 75-year-old woman, dousing her with a chemical and setting her on fire. Read more.

Panagiotis Karamanlis is accused of domestic battery and child abuse and police say a young girl stabbed him because he was beating her mother. Read more.

Ronnie Shane Winans is accused of tying a 6-year-old boy to a garage door and hitting the child with a hammer. Read more.

Tristan Scott Wix, Brandon Wagshol and James Reardon, Jr. were arrested after police say they were planning separate mass shootings in three states. Read more.

Lorraine Nila is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend after an argument. Read more.

Brian Williamson, a convicted sex offender, is now facing federal charges after he allegedly approached an 8-year-old girl with cookies, a condom and a box cutter in his pocket. Read more.

William Patrick Williams, 19, allegedly contemplated a mass shooting and was charged by criminal complaint with making false statements to a federally-licensed firearms dealer. Read more.

Bryanna Noelle McKnight is accused of burglarizing a woman's home while the homeowner was out of town. Read more

Jaimie Nicole Cassell, 23, was arrested for allegedly leaving her two children inside a hot car while she went inside a supermarket to buy baby food. Read more

Police charged Wendy Alberty, a 49-year-old bus driver, with unlawful restraint and other offenses after they say she locked a passenger in the vehicle's luggage compartment. Read more.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Wayne Lee Padgett after they say he called a Florida Walmart saying that he was going to "shoot up" the store. Read more.

23-year-old Isaak Corrales is accused of luring a 15-year-old girl. Read more

Police arrested 22-year-old Ramon Carrasco after they say he caused a deadly car accident at Williams Drive and Miller Road in Scottsdale. Read more.

Police say a woman used burning hot grease to defend herself against Larondrick Macklin who was allegedly trying to enter her home with a gun. Read more.

El Paso Police arrested 21-year-old Patrick Crusius after he opened fire at a local shopping mall killing 20 people and injuring 26. Read more.

Tempe police say 29-year-old Kristian Doak was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges after getting into a fight with another person at the Elizabeth Warren town hall at the Marquee Theater. Read more.

24-year-old Chad Eben Jobe has been charged with kidnapping and resisting arrest after he fled from police in Phoenix and made his way onto a private school campus. Read more

35-year-old Michael Lukas was arrested after police say he violently beat his mother's 16-year-old Border Collie to death. Read more.

Police say Lanesia Lee, 41, broke into a woman's home and cooked herself a meal in the kitchen while wearing the homeowner's clothes. Read more.

Minh Hoa Truong, 57, was arrested after police say he molested a young boy at a Mesa nail salon. Read more.

Paul Dixon, a 43-year-old man who's already serving a life sentence for murder, has been arrested in the death of a cellmate. Read more.

David Krystyniak, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his mother who police say was found with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in. Read more.