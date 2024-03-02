National anthem girl: 8-year-old’s performance at Pacers game watched by millions on social media

article

An 8-year-old girl’s performance of the national anthem before a recent Indiana Pacers game has been viewed by millions online.

The Pacers posted a video of her pregame performance on the team's TikTok account, and the video had gotten more than 23 million views and 2.3 million likes as of Saturday morning.

The girl’s performance was nearly 2 minutes long, as she sang a capella decked out in an unapologetic patriotic outfit.

Her dress was a sparkly ode to the American flag, and she donned white gloves, a pearl necklace, several sparkly star barrettes and red, white and blue ribbons in her hair.

"The passion. the outfit. this anthem performance was unmatched." the Pacers captioned the post .

And social media is here for support.

"you can tell she had a vision and i can respect that," one comment on TikTok reads.

Several others compared her to Fergie or joked that the two must be related.

"As a country, we deserve this," someone else said.

Another joked that this is how they sing to pass the time when they’re home alone cleaning.

"National anthem girl"

The girl’s name is Kinsley Murray, FOX News Digital reported , and said she has sung the national anthem at hundreds of other sporting events over the years.

She also performed "O Canada" before singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Feb. 26’s Pacers game.

A social media user identifying himself as a school teacher and Kinsley's father, Shafer Murray, reportedly said she performed at a Washington Huskies basketball game in early 2022.

In 2021, Kinsley gained attention for her national anthem performance before the start of a Gonzaga women's basketball game.

"I love to honor our country," Kinsley, who was 6 years old at the time, told KREM-TV. "The louder the roar, the better I get."

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX News contributed.