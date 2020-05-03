Navajo Nation has 2,292 coronavirus cases, 73 known deaths

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have finalized another agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will allow the Chinle Community Center to be used as an alternative care site to isolate positive coronavirus patients.

The move was made to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

On Saturday, Navajo Department of Health officials reported 81 new coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation but no additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,292 with 73 known deaths pending an update expected Sunday.

The Navajo Epidemiology Center reported that following further review, 15 cases were duplicated in a previous overall count. Therefore, the total of positive cases was reduced by 15, bringing the overall total of positive cases to 2,292.

Officials said 14,351 tests have been administered with 9,254 negative results.

The Navajo Police Department continues to enforce the tribe’s weekend curfew by setting up checkpoints along roadways and issuing citations to curfew violators.

