Navajo police: 9-year-old girl who did not return home from school found

A Navajo Nation girl who did not return home from school on Tuesday has been found, police said.

The Navajo Police Department said on Wednesday 9-year-old Franchescia Nez has been located.

"Officers and search teams have verified and made contact with Franchescia," police said on March 10. "Additional details will be provided as soon as they become available."

Police say they were alerted just before 6 p.m. on March 9 that Franchescia did not return home from school in New Mexico.

Officials confirmed to police that Franchescia was in attendance at school.

