Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

New COVID variant in Wisconsin, officials tracking more than two dozen cases

By AP author
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
b588ef04-coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 article

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is tracking a new variant of COVID-19 with more than two dozen cases in the state.

The Delta strain has been elevated to a "variant of concern" in Wisconsin. The strain is fueling the coronavirus surge in the United Kingdom and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is more contagious and more resistant to vaccines.

DHA said the vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been shown to provide some protection against the Delta strain, the State Journal reported.

"We urge Wisconsinites to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting vaccinated," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake "The sooner people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the less opportunity for the virus to keep mutating."

Since April, 26 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in Wisconsin. Timberlake said an increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in the state are variants of concern.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Health officials said the state will begin reporting case counts of the Delta strain beginning Thursday. The department is also tracking five other variants of concern in the state.

State Highway 33 crashes in Dodge County

Three crashes on the same highway in Dodge County in only a week's time have left three people dead and several others injured.