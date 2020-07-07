New French restaurant opening at Scottsdale Fashion Square hosting job fair to fill over 40 positions

A four-year project is finally rolling back the curtains at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Francine, the Southern France-inspired restaurant, is set to open its doors this summer.

"Very fresh, very coastal. It's actually named after the cuisine of the Sun, so the French Riviera," Brian Archibald said.

Chef Archibald says the restaurant needs to fill at least 40 positions before the grand opening. So far, dozens of candidates have come to the restaurant with resumes in hand for an interview.

"We're looking for people that have a like-minded passion for service and amazing food," Archibald said. "We need great cooks and culinarians. Amazing servers, talented bar teams. In some of the higher positions, for the leaders, we would love to have some experienced bartenders, servers, and culinarians but we're also willing to train."

Francine is located in the luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square and is set to open its doors on August 14.

Francine Restaurant

https://francinerestaurant.com/