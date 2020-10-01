New Hilton hotel open in Old Town taking COVID-19 precautions

A newly built hotel is opening in Old Town Scottsdale for the first time in a decade.

Hilton officials say starting up a hotel in the middle of a pandemic brought a number of challenges, but they are focused on the safety of guests and workers.

On opening day, people are already hanging out on at the rooftop lounge.

And despite some unexpected obstacles, workers say they're excited to bring this spot to Old Town.

"Everyone's really excited that this day is finally here. It's been a long time coming."

Chief Enthusiast Devin Mahoney says he signed onto the project in early March, right around the time when COVID-19 first hit the area.

"Openings are always challenging. I don't know of one that isn't, but adding that extra layer of difficulty was totally unexpected."

Mahoney says the virus caused the hotel's supply chains to slow down. Management also had to very quickly change up their construction plans by keeping crew members at least six feet apart, which proved to be complicated.

"Difficulty with construction and construction workers who are used to working in close proximity with one another, so that changes things."

Now that the hotel is open to the public, Mahoney says that social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions are still a top priority.

The Canopy is following guidelines of the Hilton's "Stay Clean" program, Mahoney says.

"It really focuses on a lot of the touchpoints in the room that are most used and just disinfecting those areas."

Visitors can safely enjoy all that the new space has to offer. There's a restaurant, pool, and plenty of suites.

"Modern southwestern decor, lots of natural woods, natural colors, definitely taking notes from the desert and the southwest."

There is also a rooftop lounge, boasting views of surrounding Scottsdale and Camelback Mountain.

Mahoney says while he certainly does hope to attract tourists to Old Town, another goal in all of this is to cater to the locals by giving them a place to unwind and enjoy the view.

"We want to be kind of the lamppost of the area, like warm light for the neighborhood. We want to welcome in everybody, our local guests, and those nationally."

The lounge is open for anyone to use, but the pool area is restricted for those staying at the hotel.