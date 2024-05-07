Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after crash at McClintock Drive

A crash on Loop 202 eastbound prompted a massive response from the fire department, closing all lanes except the HOV lane of a major Tempe corridor during rush hour on Tuesday.

All lanes were reopened by 6 p.m.

At least four fire trucks were seen on the Red Mountain Freeway helping to clear the area. They blocked the five right lanes. No on-ramps were blocked as a result of the crash.

A second lane was reopened around 5:15 p.m.

One white pickup truck seemed to have major damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Delays extended for several miles, back to State Route 143.

Alternative routes include Washington Street and McDowell Road.

There was no estimated time for all lanes to reopen.

Map of where the crash occurred: