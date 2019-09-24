New Scottsdale city ordinance will fine homeowners for loud parties

There are some new rules for Scottsdale homeowners and short-term rentals in the city, as members of the Scottsdale City Council passed two ordinances Tuesday that will crack down on partying, making it so homeowners will have to pay hefty fines if they break the rules.

Many residents say they are pleased with the City Council’s decision because they have endured so many problems as a result of large parties next door to them. The new ordinances will apply to all residential property in Scottsdale.

Under the new ordinance, a nuisance party means there has been a substantial disturbance of the quiet enjoyment of private or public property. In the previous law, the police could respond to a party and tell residents to turn the music down, but with the new ordinance, it will allow officers to issue civil violations.

The fees are $250 for the first penalty, $1,000 for the second penalty, and $1,500 for the third offense. Many residents at the meeting Tuesday night say they have had so many issues with the parties waking them up constantly, and they say this is a step in the right direction.

"One light on in the backyard till 3:00 a.m., very loud, loud, loud parties, and one big issue not covered was trash. They don’t buy their beverage of choice in a six-pack. They buy them by the case, and then they have to put it somewhere," said resident Eleanor Brierley.

The City Council also passed an ordinance that makes it so short-term rental owners will have to provide emergency contact information, so that they can also be held more accountable in the case of any misconduct. Both of the ordinances will go into effect in 30 days.