New smart home community, Karma, under construction in Phoenix

A new ‘smart home’ community is coming to north central Phoenix and the architects behind the program say these luxury homes will be both modern and sustainable.

The homes near Bethany Home Road and North 13th Place may not look like much now, but they will be quite spectacular and energy efficient.

"We just thought it was a great opportunity and a great neighborhood," said Jason Boyer, President and CEO of Boyer Vertical.

Boyer is stepping into the future with these new smart homes. Construction is underway with the goal of being move-in-ready by the end of the year.

"They start just over $1 million, and then we have a series of upgrade options."

Boyer created ‘Karma’ which is the first community in the country to include the revolutionary new span electrical panels with all homes. Those panels and electric vehicle chargers let homeowners control their home's power from their phones.

"It allows you to control from your phone, Android, or iPhone in the palm of your hand all the circuitry in your house."

The products also integrate with solar panels and home battery storage, making it a seriously smart home when it comes to energy efficiency.

"You could actually use your electrical vehicle to power the houses in a case of a power outage. So there’s some interesting things that we’ve done that I think make the homes really resilient and able to grow with the homeowners in the future as emerging technologies come out," said Boyer.

Karma is located in the Madison Heights neighborhood and offers three modern floor plans, ranging from 2,300 to 2,600 square feet. Each two-story home comes with 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, a garage and private backyard. Almost everything has energy efficiency in mind, from the window placements optimizing light intake to the insulation to keep the home cool during the summer.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Karma home interior (Credit: Boyer Vertical) ( )

"We've made a lot of conscious decisions with the design and the orientation, the placement, the material choices, and even the technology," said Boyer.

So far, six out of the 11 homes are sold. Construction of the first few will in the end of May into July. They will all be completed by the end of the year.

An open house is scheduled for Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

