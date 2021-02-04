Expand / Collapse search

New Tempe billboard demands kids be allowed back in school

Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Vaccinating teachers in Arizona has been a top priority, but some parents believe it's time to bring kids back to class even if teachers and staff haven't recieved the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, a new electric billboard has popped up in Tempe near the I-10 and Elliot Road demanding that students be allowed to return to class.

It reads: "The Tempe Union High School District is failing our kids. Open our schools."

Whoever put up the billboard is still a mystery, but it's sparking plenty of debate.

Many parents don't think their kids are receiving a good education online, while students are missing out on time with friends, sports, after school programs and more. Some have faced plenty of childcare issues as well.

However, Tempe Union has stayed true to the state's metrics since the beginning and have kept kids at home to prevent COVID-19 spread.

There are also plenty of parents and teachers who do not feel comfortable going back into the classroom until more people are vaccinated.

