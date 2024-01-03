New video of organized retail theft bust released by Phoenix Police

Expand / Collapse search
PHOENIX - Police officials in Phoenix have released new surveillance and body camera video from an organized retail theft bust that happened in December 2023.

According to investigators, the video shows three women walking out of a Marshall's near Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard, with carts full of items they didn't pay for.

The surveillance and body camera video released by Phoenix Police officials were taken during an organized retail theft bust that happened at a store near Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard in December 2023.

Employees at the store, officials said, recognized the three from previous thefts, and called police. Officers were waiting for the women as they walked out.

The three suspects, identified by investigators as Noelle Alexander, Shakira King and Jasmine Pritchard, were taken into custody. According to investigators, Pritchard was responsible for several other retail thefts, and King was with her for at least one of them.

