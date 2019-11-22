New video shows Glendale police shooting that left 17-year-old dead outside warehouse party

The Glendale Police Department has released body-camera video in connection to a shooting at an illegal party at a Glendale warehouse that left a 17-year-old dead.

The shooting happened in October when police say the first arriving officer found 200 people running from a warehouse just south of Northern Avenue on 68th Avenue and witnessed the teenage suspect, Levy Santibanez, firing a weapon.

Police say the officer opened fired when Santibanez turned towards him out of fear for his safety. The officer fired four rounds, striking Santibanez three times. Despite medical aid, he died on the scene.

The investigation into the shooting shows Santibanez had a handgun in his possession, but it was in his waistband when he turned towards the officer. The investigation also shows that Santibanez was firing shots from the position where he was first observed.