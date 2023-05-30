Nightly Roundup: Wildfire near the Valley, drama at 'dream wedding'

From a wildfire burning north of the Valley, to some sad news for a family of mountain lions in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

1. Wedding drama erupts over clothing color

20 August 2022, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Rottweil: Wedding rings lie in a rose at a wedding ceremony. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A newly married woman who said she enjoyed her ‘dream wedding,’ except for ‘one small thing,’ decided to take matters into her own hands.

As a result, there's reportedly a family blowup in the works.

The 30-year-old reportedly had a problem with a dress one of her relatives wore, and the rest, as some may now say, is family drama.

2. Wildfire burns along highway near the Valley

Fire crews ar e dealing with a wildfire that is burning north of the Valley.

As of this afternoon, the Red Mountain Fire has burned about 10 acres, according to Tonto National Forest officials.

3. 1 hurt following gas station shooting

A man had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting this morning.

The incident happened at a gas station nair 28th Drive and Cactus Road. Witnesses say a man walked out of the convenience store, and toward a car parked at the gas pumps.

The man was followed by a security guard, and the two got into a heated argument.

4. Sad news for mountain lion family

Game and Fish officials say they had no choice in determining the fate of a mountain lion family.

The mountain lions were spotted several times in Northern Arizona, and on one occasion, they were seen on video taken by a home surveillance camera.

5. Fast food employee found dead in store

Arby's logo (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A family is suing a fast food store for negligence and wrongful death after their matriarch, an employee, died inside one of the chain's restaurant.

The woman, who was 63, was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at an Arby's in Louisiana.

