Nightly Roundup: Woman who lost all 4 limbs to flu complications speaks out; deadly shooting in Mesa

Tonight's top stories include the report of an Ohio woman losing all four of her limbs following flu complications and her hopes to raise awareness. Another top story is the deadly scene that unfolded in Mesa as Scottsdale Police officers were conducting an investigation.

1. Ohio woman who lost all four limbs to flu complications speaks out to raise awareness

Ohio woman who lost all four limbs to flu complications speaks out to raise awareness

Kristin Fox, 42, was a healthy mother and principal when the flu led to life-threatening sepsis.

2. Arizona cat owner faced with tough choice as vet bills are on the rise

Arizona cat owner faced with tough choice as vet bills are on the rise

An Arizona woman was faced with a tough choice after her cat's surgery was estimated to cost $7,000. She's one of many who are left looking for ways to get their pets life saving surgeries without sky-high prices.

3. 2 Scottsdale Police officers suffer minor injuries; suspect dead following shooting in Mesa

2 Scottsdale Police officers suffer minor injuries; suspect dead following shooting in Mesa

A man is dead, another was arrested and two Scottsdale Police officers were hurt after a shooting in Mesa on Monday, Nov. 13.

4. Arizona soldier killed along with 4 others during Army training exercise overseas

Arizona soldier killed along with 4 others during Army training exercise overseas

Five Army soldiers are dead after a helicopter crash during a routine training exercise overseas, and one of those soldiers was from Arizona.

5. 1 dead, another injured in shooting after a rave in desert area of Pinal County; suspect arrested

1 dead, another injured in shooting after a rave in desert area of Pinal County; suspect arrested

The suspect, 29-year-old Daniel Schmitt, was arrested at the scene. He was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree murder.