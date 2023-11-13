Nightly Roundup: Woman who lost all 4 limbs to flu complications speaks out; deadly shooting in Mesa

Tonight's top stories include the report of an Ohio woman losing all four of her limbs following flu complications and her hopes to raise awareness. Another top story is the deadly scene that unfolded in Mesa as Scottsdale Police officers were conducting an investigation.

1. Ohio woman who lost all four limbs to flu complications speaks out to raise awareness

Featured article

2. Arizona cat owner faced with tough choice as vet bills are on the rise

Featured article

3. 2 Scottsdale Police officers suffer minor injuries; suspect dead following shooting in Mesa

Featured article

4. Arizona soldier killed along with 4 others during Army training exercise overseas

Featured article

5. 1 dead, another injured in shooting after a rave in desert area of Pinal County; suspect arrested