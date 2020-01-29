Officials: Deadly officer-involved shooting outside HonorHealth Osborn was 'domestic dispute'

article

Officials say a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened outside HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center Tuesday night was a "domestic dispute".

The shooting, according to officials with HonorHealth, happened outside Osborn Medical Center's emergency department. Scottsdale Police officials say officers responded to the scene at around 6:50 p.m., and it was reported that 27-year-old Joshua Greenleaf was standing outside a white pickup truck and making threats with a rifle. Hospital security then made contact with Greenleaf and were able to wrestle the rifle away from him.

When police arrived, officials said Greenleaf pulled out a knife and approached them. An officer then opened fire.

Greenleaf according to investigators, was taken inside the hospital and was later declared dead.

"The hospital was not directly targeted in any way. Our staff responded quickly to this incident. Their actions helped keep the situation isolated, and our patients and staff members are safe," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials also say Greenleaf was involved in a domestic-violence relationship with his ex-girlfriend was at the hospital trying to find her.