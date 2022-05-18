One dead in 3-car crash in north Scottsdale

A north Scottsdale intersection is closed Wednesday morning following a multi-car crash that left one person dead.

According to Scottsdale Police, the crash happened on May 18 at the intersection of 64th Street and Cactus Road.

Video from SkyFOX showed an upended semi-truck at the crash scene, along with two other vehicles.

The intersection is shut down in all directions. It's unknown when the intersection will reopen.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.