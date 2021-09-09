Expand / Collapse search

PD: One dead in crash on Loop 202 overpass in Mesa after driver ran red light

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

One dead in crash near Loop 202 in Mesa

FOX 10's Troy Barrett has the latest on a early morning crash on Thursday that left one person dead.

MESA, Ariz. - A deadly crash closed a major intersection in Mesa early Thursday morning, officials said.

Police confirmed one person has died after a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Broadway Road.

A Kia Soul had been driving west down Broadway Road when it reportedly ran a red light while crossing the overpass. Police say it crashed into a BMW driving northbound on the freeway off-ramp, killing the driver of the Kia.

The other driver involved was not injured. Officials said impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Broadway Road was closed, but has since reopened.

Scene of a crash in Mesa

Scene of a crash in Mesa (Mesa PD)

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 