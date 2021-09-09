PD: One dead in crash on Loop 202 overpass in Mesa after driver ran red light
MESA, Ariz. - A deadly crash closed a major intersection in Mesa early Thursday morning, officials said.
Police confirmed one person has died after a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Broadway Road.
A Kia Soul had been driving west down Broadway Road when it reportedly ran a red light while crossing the overpass. Police say it crashed into a BMW driving northbound on the freeway off-ramp, killing the driver of the Kia.
The other driver involved was not injured. Officials said impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Broadway Road was closed, but has since reopened.
Scene of a crash in Mesa (Mesa PD)
