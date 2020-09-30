‘Operation Thank You’ travels to Phoenix to thank first responders, veterans

An organization is flying around the country to thank health care workers and veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sept. 30, Spirit of Liberty made a stop in Phoenix, making our city one of the 98 cities the foundation chose to visit for "Operation Thank You."

Those taking part in the operation say those on the frontlines are a part of the new greatest generation as they get us through the pandemic.

The Sept. 30 ceremony was held at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to thank health care workers, first responders and veterans.

Their 98 stops will be in 48 states and they say it is the least they can do to thank hometown heroes.

“Each hero in their hometown needs to be recognized. They aren’t going to get nationwide recognition, that’s why it is our purpose to go to smaller towns, not every capital city," said Skip Helmly with the Spirit of Liberty Foundation.

Advertisement

One hero at the ceremony is Jack Holder. He's a Valley native

and World War II Veteran who served in the Navy when Japanese fighter pilots attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.

He says it’s an honor to continue to be recognized for his service more than 75 years later.

"People call me a hero, but I don’t consider myself a hero. When I joined the Navy, I signed an oath and I just tried to live up to it," Holder said.

Next up, the team will be heading on to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Learn more about the organization at this link.