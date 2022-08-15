Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
12
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 2:31 PM MDT until MON 5:30 PM MDT, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 1:19 PM MDT until MON 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:20 PM MST until MON 3:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 12:59 PM MST until MON 3:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:15 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur's car stolen in Mesa, later recovered by police

By FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
GettyImages-1239557584 article

US actor Troy Kotsur accepts the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "CODA" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. - Actor and Mesa native Troy Kotsur became the victim of a crime while visiting his hometown.

Kotsur, who made history as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, was in the Valley last week when he received a key to the city of Mesa on Thursday.

While Kotsur was still in Arizona, Mesa Police say his vehicle was stolen on Aug. 13. It was later recovered the same day and two juveniles were arrested.

"Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned to include all the property that was inside," police said.

Kotsur’s family has deep roots in Mesa. His father was the police chief. One of his two brothers is a deputy fire chief. His grandfather was also a police officer.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: