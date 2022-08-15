Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur's car stolen in Mesa, later recovered by police

article

Actor and Mesa native Troy Kotsur became the victim of a crime while visiting his hometown.

Kotsur, who made history as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, was in the Valley last week when he received a key to the city of Mesa on Thursday.

While Kotsur was still in Arizona, Mesa Police say his vehicle was stolen on Aug. 13. It was later recovered the same day and two juveniles were arrested.

"Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned to include all the property that was inside," police said.

Kotsur’s family has deep roots in Mesa. His father was the police chief. One of his two brothers is a deputy fire chief. His grandfather was also a police officer.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: