PD: Woman hospitalized following shooting outside Glendale bar

Glendale police say the shooting happened Sept. 24 outside the Stinger's Sports bar located near 43rd Avenue and Peoria after an argument broke out between multiple men inside the bar.

The argument then spilled outside into the parking lot and a fight broke out. During that fight, shots were fired and a 21-year-old woman was shot several times.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say a person of interest has been detained in connection to the shooting.

