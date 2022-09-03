Pedestrian killed in Maryvale hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police are trying to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Friday.

Officers found 40-year-old Tommy Hinton lying on a street near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after responding to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Hinton was hospitalized in critical condition and did not survive his injuries.

The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen driving northbound down 51st Avenue, but police have not released any descriptive details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

