Peoria elementary school student seriously hurt after being hit by car

An elementary student has been taken to a hospital after being hit by a car while walking to school Thursday morning in Peoria.

The collision happened on March 9 near 98th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

According to the Peoria Unified School District, the student, who attends Sunset Heights Elementary School, was walking to nearby Liberty High School for a first-hour class when they were hit by a car in the crosswalk.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Peoria Police said.

The district says crisis support teams are available at both schools to assist any students who need support.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," the district said in an email. "Please use extra caution when driving in and around school areas during drop off and dismissal times. Also, this is an opportune time to remind your child to be vigilant and aware in high traffic areas when walking to and from school."

Roads in the area are closed due to the investigation.

