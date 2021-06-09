Peoria Fire unveils new robot that can detect dangerous gases and chemicals

The Peoria Fire Department is the first department in Arizona to start using a state-of-the-art robot that can be used on a number of different emergency calls.

Ned is the newest tool to help keep firefighters safe.

"It's made to go into places that firemen shouldn't go into that we would have traditionally gone to in the past," said Peoria fire captain Mark Barbee. "It's just going to make it more safer for the firefighters."

Ned has four cameras, a multi-axis arm that can lift up to 20 pounds, and a runtime of up to eight hours. The robot is also equipped with a number of sensors to detect things like radiation, carbon monoxide and other dangerous gases or substances.

The robot was purchased with a grant from the Tohono O'odham Nation, and although the robot will be stationed in Peoria, it will serve the whole community.

"If a neighboring city needs help, we don't have boundaries," said Barbee. "If they need help with a particular call…we will deploy this asset and we will go help them, it's not just for Peoria."

It's an invaluable tool to keep firefighters safe and out of harm's way.

