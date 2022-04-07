AC unit checkups: Phoenix area companies booked weeks in advance as people get ready for summer

Temperatures are rising, and for many in the Phoenix area, now is a good time to make sure their air conditioning units are ready to go, ahead of the inevitable triple-digit days.

At one company, technicians are responding to about four to eight calls a day.

"If you haven’t turned your AC unit on, turn it on as soon as possible and get it tuned up folks," said Cody Westermeyer, a Field Technician Supervisor with Wolfgang's Cooling and Heating. "It’s very, very important."

Unlike any other place in the country, Arizona's extreme heat, coupled with blowing dust and monsoon storms, can wreak havoc on AC systems.

"We tell people to stay inside, and we tell that because we rely on air conditioners, so all of that factors into the lifespan of an air conditioner, which averages about 12 to 15 years out here with proper maintenance and care," said Westermeyer.

To keep everything running efficiently and to prevent costly repairs, experts recommend a tune up at least once or twice a year.

However, people will have to act fast, as many companies across the Phoenix area are already booked up weeks in advance. That, coupled with pandemic-related supply chain issues, mean wait times may vary.

"We have a great emergency response team that usually handles issues or breakdowns within a day's time, but part availability is really in question right now," said Westermeyer. "Duct work, for instance, is just extremely hard for us to get."

Experts say it is best to get the little things taken care of now to help prevent a major disaster down the road, perhaps during the height of summer.

