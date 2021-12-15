Phoenix approves bonuses of up to $2000 for vaccinated city workers

The Phoenix City Council has voted 6-3 to approve bonuses of up to $2000 for its employees - but only if they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes almost a week after they had to pause their vaccine requirement for Phoenix city workers.

The payments would be completely covered by President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Bonuses would only go to city staff who are vaccinated by January 18, 2022.

This includes full-time and part-time employees and would not go to elected officials, executive staff or managers.

Back in November, Phoenix said more than 13,000 employees must be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, but that decision was paused last week after a federal court ruling temporarily blocked it.

Now, council members are hoping this bonus incentive will entice more people to get the vaccine.

"I know this is money that is going to come very handy to a lot of people that are out there that continue to keep us safe, said Betty Guardado, councilwoman for District 5.

However, some council members were not too eager to give the green light, saying that the money should be given to all the employees who worked during the pandemic.

"They risked the lives of the people around them to protect us," said Sal DiCiccio, councilman with District 6. "This is meant to give those individuals that little thank you that they deserve, and now it’s become politicized."

Currently, employees can submit their vaccination card to receive a $75 safety award, although the city is not requiring workers to reveal their vaccination status. More than 7,500 employees - or 51% of the city's workforce - have submitted their cards.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

