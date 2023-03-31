Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 31-April 3

Heads up, drivers: There's a number of closures on I-10, I-17, US 60 and Loop 303 this weekend.

I-10

The westbound lanes of I-10 will be shut down between US 60 Superstition Freeway and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramps to I-10 WB

SR 143 SB ramp to I-10 WB

I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline

US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock, Rural Road and Mill Avenue

Broadway Road will also be shut down between 48th and 55th Street.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

I-10 drivers heading into the Valley can take Loop 202 Santan eastbound to Loop 101 northbound, then take Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound.

Drivers heading to the west Valley can take Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue

US 60 drivers can also take Loop 101 northbound to Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project is underway. (Arizona Dept. of Transportation)

The I-10 westbound off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed for several weeks starting on Friday.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, March 31 - April 21

In Buckeye, I-10 westbound will be restricted to one lane from Watson Road to Miller from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

I-10 eastbound will be narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

I-17

The southbound lanes of I-17 will be shut down between Greenway and Northern.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

Southbound on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit the freeway early and take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound to reach downtown Phoenix. 19th or 35th Avenue can be used to get around the closure.

-

The HOV lane on I-17 northbound will be closed between Dunlap and Peoria for the light rail bridge project.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

US 60

In Mesa, the westbound lanes will be closed between the Loop 202 "SuperRedTan" interchange and Greenfield Road for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 202 ramps to US 60 westbound

US 60 WB on-ramp at Ellsworth Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for new interchange construction.

The I-17 ramps at Loop 303 will be open with access to and from Sonoran Desert Drive.

When: 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory