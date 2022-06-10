Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for June 10-13

More Phoenix-area freeway closures and restrictions are set to go into effect this weekend while Arizona Dept. of Transportation crews work on a variety of repairs and improvement projects.

I-17

The northbound on-and off-ramps and the southbound off-ramp will be closed at Greenway Road from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13 for a drainage project.

Alternate routes: Try using Cactus or Bell roads instead to get around.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed at 99th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 for work on a bridge deck.

The on-ramps at Dysart, Fairway Drive and Avondale Boulevard will also be closed.

Alternate routes: Traffic will detour at the on- and off- ramps at 99th Avenue. I-10 drivers can exit early and take McDowell or Buckeye roads to get around.

-

Broadway Road will close between 48th Street and 52nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway will be closed, along with the westbound off-ramp at Broadway.

Alternate routes: Possible detours include taking State Route 143 or using University or Priest Drive to avoid the closure.

-

Near Chandler, I-10 westbound will be narrowed to one lane at the Gila River Bridge from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday to repair a barrier wall.

SR 24

Gateway Freeway will be closed between Ellsworth Road and Loop 202 Santan from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12 for pavement work.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking Ellsworth Road to Elliot Road, then heading west to reach Loop 202.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More transportation headlines