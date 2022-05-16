Arizona gas prices are increasing once again, numbers show

Arizona's drivers are paying more for gas, once again, as the cost has fluctuated up and down in the last year or so.

Prices nationwide increased another 15 cents in the last week, setting the national average at $4.48 a gallon. Putting it into perspective, to fill up a 15-gallon tank, you'll pay about $65, which is a $14 jump from six months ago.

In Arizona, we're paying about $4.75 a gallon, up 10 cents from a week ago.

Dulce Montane from Texas says of the gas prices, while laughing, "Oh, they are outrageous."

Gas prices just keep rising with no end in sight.

Martin Richardson says he's not shocked by the costs.

"Not really surprised that the prices are where they are and it is what it is," he said.

As summer vacations near, travel plans are on hold for some.

Richardson says it was cheaper to fly and rent a car than to drive from Denver, Colorado.

"I might maybe slow down some of our longer trips. Like this trip here, I considered it was for a wedding and considered driving but when I saw the prices, I chose to fly," Richardson said.

Montane doesn't know how people who drive bigger cars are dealing with the spike.

"Well, I don’t know how people are going to be able to afford their big vehicles, like a truck or SUV," he said.

Industry experts say don’t wait to fill up as prices will most likely continue to rise over the next few weeks due to the increase in summer travel.

Simply put, demand in fuel makes the price rise.

"As soon as I turned the corner, I saw that price and I thought, well, I don’t have time at this point, so it’s a convenience thing for us. Kind of expected as much," Richardson said.

