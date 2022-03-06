Phoenix-area high school student raising money for blood cancer research

A Valley high schooler is working hard to help raise money for blood cancer research as part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Students of the Year campaign.

For the past few weeks, Dorsa Ghazanfari has been working with businesses like Panera to help her fundraise.

"We've had to reach out to our communities, reach out to businesses and have fundraisers, in the end, to raise as much money as possible," Ghazanfari said.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, someone is diagnosed with lymphoma, leukemia or myeloma every three minutes.

That's why Ghazanfari says research is so important.

"Their donation has an impact, as small as it can be, it can have an impact on our campaign because in the end it's all going to blood cancer research," Ghazanfari said.

More info: https://events.lls.org/az/phxsoy22/dghazanfar

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: