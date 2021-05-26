Phoenix Children's Hospital announces new campus in Glendale

The Phoenix Children's Hospital is investigating $135 million to build a new hospital in the West Valley.

The new Arrowhead Campus will be located at 67th Avenue and Union Hills in Glendale.

"Phoenix Children’s is heavily investing in communities throughout the state to ensure families can access high-quality care for children, right in their own neighborhood," said Robert L. Meyer, president and CEO of Phoenix Children’s in a statement. "This need is especially pressing in the West Valley, where booming population growth has spiked the demand for pediatric health care services."

According to a news release from Phoenix Children's, the West Valley is projected to grow at twice the national rate in five years, and the pediatric population is expected to increase from 400,000 to nearly 500,000 by 2030.

The hospital is expected to support 76,000 annual visitors, and will offer inpatient care, an emergency department, an outpatient surgery center and a multi-specialty clinic.

Officials say the Arrowhead Campus will offer 24 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, 30 emergency bays, and a 45,000 square foot facility to house other specialty services.

The facility is expected to open in spring 2024 and will provide about 475 jobs.

