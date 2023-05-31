Phoenix to continue cleanup efforts in 'The Zone,' massive homeless encampment

The city of Phoenix is once again working to clear out the massive homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix known as "The Zone."

It's the next phase of an effort that started earlier this month after a judge ordered the city to clear out the encampment after local businesses and residents filed suit.

Start at 7 a.m. on May 31, crews will be moving more people out of the area. They'll be focusing on 12th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson.

The city is going block by block to clear out people living in tents. A judge declared the area as a "public nuisance" back in March.

The city was ordered to clear tents and structures from public rights of way and keep it free from biohazards, trash, and people committing offenses against public order.

Once the area is cleared out, the city will not allow people to return.

Phoenix has until July 10 to show evidence that The Zone is cleaned up.

After the previous cleanup near 9th Avenue, 33 people reportedly agreed to move into a shelter, and seven refused help.

Last week, the local chapter of the ACLU sought to rule the city in "contempt of court" for its last cleanup on May 10, calling their efforts "inappropriate." A judge denied the claim.

Phoenix plans to clear out a block at a time every two weeks.

Where the sweep is happening: