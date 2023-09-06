Phoenix could soon legalize building guest houses in backyards

The Phoenix City Council will vote on a change to the city's housing code, which many hope could be a solution to the affordable housing shortage.

At Wednesday afternoon's meeting, city leaders are expected to make a final vote on a proposal that would once again allow homeowners to build full-fledged living units in their backyards.

Currently, zoning ordinances only allow structures such as storage sheds in residential backyards. However, not all areas of the city allow for plumbing or running water, which means they are not considered livable.

The city council has been looking into amending the code to allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, more commonly known as casitas or guest houses, in their backyards.

These units would have to be on the property of a single-family home and have running water and electricity. They would also need to meet certain size requirements and be approved by the city.

The proposed law would also add definitions for duplexes and triplexes to distinguish them from accessory dwelling units.

Related article

Homeowners would be allowed to rent the unit but would be required to live in the main home or unit.

While the goal is to get more long-term renters in homes, the city would not be able to prevent homeowners from making the units short-term rentals.

The city council will take public comment and then vote on the measure. The meeting is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM.







