Phoenix Fire Department uses ladder truck to help family wish grandmother 100th birthday amid COVID-19

Coronavirus in Arizona
Phoenix Fire Department uses ladder truck to help family wish grandmother 100th birthday

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department helped a resident of a Phoenix senior care facility celebrate her 100th birthday with her family, despite being quarantined due to COVID-19.

Firefighters used a ladder truck on Monday to help Bea Markow celebrate her big day with her family.

Happy birthday, Bea!

