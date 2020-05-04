Phoenix Fire Department uses ladder truck to help family wish grandmother 100th birthday amid COVID-19
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department helped a resident of a Phoenix senior care facility celebrate her 100th birthday with her family, despite being quarantined due to COVID-19.
Firefighters used a ladder truck on Monday to help Bea Markow celebrate her big day with her family.
Happy birthday, Bea!
