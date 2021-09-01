Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:18 PM MST until THU 3:15 AM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
5
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Phoenix Herpetological Society warns of toxic toad being seen by many in the Valley

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Herpetological Society warns of toxic toad being seen by many in the Valley

The Phoenix Herpetological Society says there are many frogs coming out, enjoying the monsoonal weather in Arizona right now, but there is a toad, in particular, to watch out for.

PHOENIX - The monsoonal moisture is bringing more than rain and damaging winds to the Valley as many critters are out and about making unwanted appearances.

Some of those critters can be dangerous.

This year, unlike last year, the Phoenix Herpetological Society says it's received dozens of calls and photos of homeowners finding critters in their yards.

Many of the species that are out loving the recent weather are not dangerous, but one in particular, a toxic toad, could be dangerous.

"There’s the Arizona Toad, the Red-spotted Toads, some Spadefoot Toads. There are so many different kinds and they all look a little different," said Katelyn Garcia with the Phoenix Herpetological Society.

She says amphibians like frogs love the extra moisture and it actually forces them to come out since they typically live underground.

"When it’s moist and humid outside they’re going to come out because amphibians need to be very wet. They’re not like lizards or snakes that can come out and bask in the sun," Garcia explained.

While many of the species are harmless, many people are running into Sonoran Desert Toads which are poisonous to humans and animals.

Sonoran Desert Toad

Sonoran Desert Toad

Garcia says if you see one, stay away.

"They have two poisonous glands one on each side. They’re very easy to see because they’re bright white against their greenish brown skin. That poison can cause dogs or humans to become very sick. It’s used as a defense and not meant to kill their prey like you would see in a rattlesnake," Garcia said.

Adding, "It all depends on how your body reacts. So you can get itchy, irritation or if you eat it, you can throw up or get really sick or hallucinate."

If you see frogs or toads, Garcia advises to leave them alone and they’ll typically move on on their own. She says if you’re concerned about one, you can take a picture and send it to them and they can tell you what it is and if it’s a cause to take action to remove it. 

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters