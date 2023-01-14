Phoenix homeowner seriously hurt in confrontation over stolen grass, suspect wanted

A suspect is wanted for aggravated assault after a confrontation over stolen fake grass ended with a Phoenix homeowner getting seriously hurt.

On Oct. 24, police say a man was caught stealing a large roll of artificial turf from a home near 23rd Avenue and Southern.

The homeowner tried to stop him by standing in front of his car, but he continued to drive away. His vehicle knocked her to the ground, officials said.

"That car ends up going right through the victim," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police.

The woman hit her head and fell unconscious. She survived, but police say she suffered "life-altering injuries."

The suspect was described as a 5'6", 180 pound Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was driving a gray Jeep, possibly a Patriot, pulling a dual Axel trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

