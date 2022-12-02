Phoenix man killed in home, no suspects arrested

A man was found shot to death in his Phoenix home on Dec. 1, and police are still trying to find a suspect.

The body of 38-year-old David Chavez was found at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in his residence near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive.

"Detectives with the Phoenix Police Departments Homicide Bureau took over the investigation and are actively following up on all leads to help identify the suspect responsible," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

