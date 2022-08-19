Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix mother accused of drugging, killing daughters appears in court

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona mom accused of drugging, killing daughters to appear in court

PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother is set to appear in court after she was accused of killing her two daughters with prescription drugs.

Court documents say Retta Cruse, 35, gave her two girls ages 4 and 9 drugs to sedate them at a home near 13th Street and Mountain View back in September of 2021.

An investigation revealed that the children had been sedated with prescription and over-the-counter medication, and they likely overdosed from the drugs. Acetaminophen and oxycodone were both found near the girls' bodies, court documents showed.

Police say they also found a letter saying Cruse was worried about losing custody of the girls.

The mother was hospitalized after she stabbed herself while barricaded in a bedroom.

"While in the hospital, Retta made admissions to hospital staff as to her involvement in taking the life of her oldest daughter and attempting to take her own life," documents said.

Cruse faces first-degree murder charges. Her next hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Retta Cruse

