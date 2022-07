After running a red light, a driver began throwing bags out of the window and then crashed, says Phoenix Police.

What officers reportedly found inside the car once catching up to the driver were tens of thousands of fentanyl pills, money and guns.

20-year-old Deontray Keomany-Smith was arrested.

Police say 35,000 fentanyl pills, more than $7,700, and two guns were seized.

No further information is available.

