Phoenix Police: 1 dead following shooting at night club along University Drive

Phoenix Police officials say a person is dead following a shooting during the early morning hours of Jan. 17.

In an earlier statement, Fire Captain Scott Douglas says the shooting happened near 24th Street and University Drive, just south of the I-10. According to a subsequent statement released by Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams, the shooting happened at a night club in the area.

According to the police statement, crews responded to a shots fired call in the are at around 5:00 a.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, they found seven people shot, with one of them dead. Those injured were taken to the hospital, and an investigation is underway.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

