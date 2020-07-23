Phoenix Police Department fires officer accused of sexual assault

article

The Phoenix Police Department has fired an officer accused of sexually assaulting two women while on duty.

The department confirmed to FOX 10 on July 23 that Officer Sean Pena has been fired.

According to court documents, Pena sexually assaulted a woman while she was handcuffed in the back of his patrol vehicle on August 26, 2018. They were stopped at the railroad tracks near 3rd Avenue and Buchanan Street.

The woman told police she was arrested by Pena for an outstanding warrant out of Yavapai County after she was stopped at a city park after hours.

Pena denied the allegations and stated that the woman offered to him oral sex if he would release her.

In a second incident on or around June 1, 2019, police say Pena was responding to a welfare check near 27th and Southern Avenues where a woman was wandering around in the area.

She was taken into custody and taken to another location near 11th Avenue and West Lynne Lane.

After she was released from custody, she told police she was sexually abused by Pena.

Pena also denied these allegations.

The Phoenix Police Department previously released a statement on Pena:

"The Phoenix Police Department Special Investigations Detail (SID) conducted a criminal investigation into misconduct involving Phoenix Police Officer Sean Pena #10298. The investigation involved inappropriate sexual conduct with two women in his custody.

Pena was placed on administrative leave in November 2019. In February 2020, the investigation conducted by the Phoenix Police Department was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for charging. Today, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that Pena was indicted based upon the Phoenix Police Department investigation.

A termination or Loudermill hearing has already been scheduled for Pena. Pena has been with the Phoenix Police Department for approximately three years."

