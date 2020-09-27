Phoenix Police identify couple killed in murder-suicide

article

A woman was killed by her husband, and he took his own life just moments later, says the Phoenix Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The murder-suicide happened near Baseline Road and 39th Avenue Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Phoenix Police say the wife, Syeda Sohaly Akter, 43, called officers asking to get her husband, Abul Ahsan Habib, 52, moved out of the home, although he reportedly wasn't there at the time.

Her adult son was at the home with her when she called 911.

Officers arrived and talked with her about getting a protective order against him and once they and her son left her home, the husband reportedly arrived back home.

The wife called 911 and police say dispatchers heard gunshots, and that's reportedly when the murder-suicide took place.

Police arrived and found Akter and Habib deceased.