Phoenix Police, other groups organize back to school event for students in need

Many kids are getting ready to head back to school in Arizona, and in the Valley, Phoenix Police officers are helping them get prepared by taking them back to school shopping.

This is an event put together by Phoenix Police, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the Arizona Boys and Girls Club. They came together to help kids in need of school supplies.

10 kids were treated to some back to school shopping. One of them is soon-to-be 5th grader Magnolia Hall.

"I usually have scissors, like the normal stuff you have in your toolbox. Like, pencils and scissors and glue sticks," said Hall.

As part of the event, the kids enjoyed some basketball and corn hole before heading inside Dick’s Sporting Goods with an officer.

"Children need to start school every year, and the Phoenix Community Action officers often fill in gaps in places where there is need, and this is one of those place in need," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole. "

The parents created a list beforehand, where they wrote down their sizes and what they really need for the school year, but the police officers’ role is to help them shop and pick things that may be functionable and fashionable as well."

Sgt. Cole says this event is a good way to interact with the community they serve."

Our job is to not only make a difference, but to make a direct impact, and I’ve done ‘Shop With A Cop’ myself, and seeing the kids’ excitement is priceless to me, and I think we have more fun than the kids do here," said Sgt. Cole.

