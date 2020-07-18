Phoenix Police: Woman murdered by her son

article

A 69-year-old woman was killed at her Phoenix home by her son on the afternoon of July 17, the police department said.

Around 2 p.m., police say Nasra Mani was found dead in her home near 2400 West Oberlin Way.

Police say they arrested 34-year-old Nashwan Yousif, who is Mani's son, after finding probable cause that he killer her.

Yousif was booked into Maricopa County Jail and is facing second-degree murder and probation violation charges.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.