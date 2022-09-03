Phoenix toddler fighting for his life after being pulled out of a pool, FD says

A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The incident happened near 16th Street and Bell Road.

The three-year-old boy was found in the pool by family members who then attempted life-saving measures. It's not known how long he was in the water, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

No further information is available.