Phoenix toddler fighting for his life after being pulled out of a pool, FD says
PHOENIX - A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The incident happened near 16th Street and Bell Road.
The three-year-old boy was found in the pool by family members who then attempted life-saving measures. It's not known how long he was in the water, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.
No further information is available.