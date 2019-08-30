Phoenix Walmart store closed due to strong chemical odor

article

Phoenix Fire and Police Department teams were on the scene of chemical exposure at a Walmart store near 37th Street and Thomas Road.

Officials say the store was closed Thursday night due to a strong chemical odor in the building and industrial chemical cleanup crews have been working to remove the substance.

PFD Captain Kenny Overton stated, "Fire Department HazMat crews returned to the scene on Friday when one of the members of the cleaning crew began to feel ill."

Crews continued to monitor the building and didn't find evidence of atmospheric contamination.

"Phoenix Police Bomb Squad personnel retrieved the substance for evaluation and found that it was Sulphuric Acid," said Overton. "Sulfuric acid is a bee repellent and non-toxic substance."