Phoenix woman drove under influence with her 3-year-old niece in the car: PD

A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with her 3-year-old niece in the car.

Deanna Talley, 22, was pulled over on Feb. 25 in Mesa near the U.S. 60 and Stapley Drive.

Court documents say she was swerving in traffic and appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Talley allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

Deanna Talley

Police say Talley's niece was not properly restrained in the back seat of the car.

"The 3-year-old was unrestrained and not in the proper seating apparatus at the time of the stop, which placed the child's health and life in imminent danger," court documents read.

Talley was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of child abuse and aggravated DUI.

Map of where the incident happened