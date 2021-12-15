Phoestivus 2021: Unique holiday shopping event returns to downtown Phoenix

The 12th annual Phoestivus celebration is underway at the farmer's market in downtown Phoenix.

Made famous from the show Seinfeld, it's a way for local vendors to connect with customers for Christmas. It's two glorious nights of shopping, eating and drinking while supporting local businesses along the way - enough to make Frank Costanza proud.

150 local vendors are selling things like soap, salsa, jewelry, muffins, mittens and everything in between.

The event is child and pet friendly, and it takes a few traditions from the 90s TV show like feats of strength and the airing of grievances. Plus, there's no Phoestivus without hipster Santa.

But mostly - it’s a chance to find unique items.

"See how many vendors are out here," said Anthony Perez with Los Muertos Salsa. "They spend most of the lives trying to perfect what they do, and they bring it out to the public and sell it."

Ken Clark, founder of Phoestivus, says it's all about supporting local businesses.

"I could go order something online, or I can look across a little table to someone who actually made something and talk to them about it and, you know, have that real sense of community," Clark said. "That’s what we love."



There were some 14,000 people here in 2019, but it was canceled last year.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 15-16 at 721 N Central Avenue.

Learn more: https://www.phoestivus.com/

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement









